Manipur Police arrest three militants, recover weapons cache

Security forces conducted a series of successful operations across Manipur on June 28, resulting in the arrest of three active insurgent cadres and the recovery of a significant weapons cache that included high-powered firearms and explosives.

The arrests targeted members of banned militant organisations operating in the state, with operations spanning multiple districts, including Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Tengnoupal.

Leitongbam Sanamacha Singh, a 20-year-old operative known by multiple aliases including Kenamcha, Keipha, and Nungshithoiba, was apprehended at his residence in Oinam Ushakhangdabi. Singh was identified as an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba faction).

Manipur Police simultaneously arrested Chingakham Premdas Singh, 40, from his home in Keishamthong Maning Longjam Leikai under Imphal Police Station jurisdiction. The suspect, operating under the alias Nongdamba, was identified as an active cadre of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army. Officers seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession.

The third arrest involved Moirangthem Sanathoi Singh, 23, a People's Liberation Army member from Heirok Part-I in Thoubal District. Security forces detained him near Border Pillar No. 87 in Tengnoupal District.

The most significant development came with the discovery of an extensive weapons cache near TB Hospital in the Ngariyan Hill foothills on June 27. The recovered arsenal included sophisticated military-grade equipment that posed serious security threats.

Among the seized items were a .303 rifle with magazine, three double-barrel 12-bore shotguns, and 73 live cartridges for the shotguns. Security forces also recovered a No. 36 hand grenade complete with arming ring, three rounds of .303 ammunition, and two lathode shells.

Protective equipment including two bulletproof plates, one helmet, and a bulletproof jacket were also part of the cache, suggesting the weapons were intended for serious militant operations.