Manipur police arrest three militants, seize weapons and narcotics in statewide raids

Manipur police and security forces have intensified operations against militant activities, making multiple arrests and seizing weapons and narcotics over the past two days.

On September 20, police arrested Adhikarimayum Ramkumar Sharma, also known as Raikumar or Kumar, 62, from Kongba Kshetri Leikai, Imphal East. Sharma, an active member of the RPF/PLA, was apprehended at Kongba Laishram Leikai Crossing under Porompat police station. Authorities seized a mobile phone from him.

A day earlier, security forces arrested two active PREPAK cadres involved in extortion activities targeting residents, shopkeepers, and local institutions in the Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur district. The suspects were identified as Thokchom Manimatum Singh (20) of Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai and Laishram Premsagar Singh (24) of Ningthoukhong Mathak Leikai. Two mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

On the same day, Phijam Chetanjit Singh, 33, of Takyel Kolom Leikai, Yurembam Awang Leikai, Imphal West, was arrested under Patsoi police station. Authorities recovered an SLR rifle with two magazines, 46 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition, 30 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition, 17 rounds of .303 ammunition, one 7.62 mm AK round, one 5.56 mm Amogh round, and a mobile phone from him.

Meanwhile, in Jiribam district, security forces recovered 21 soap cases containing approximately 240 grams of suspected brown sugar from a roadside near the IVR of Jatrapur village under Borobekra police station.

Authorities emphasize that these operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activity and maintain law and order across the state.