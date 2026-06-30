Manipur Police arrest three PREPAK cadres in grenade attack case; cache of arms, 19 grenades seized

Manipur Police have arrested three active cadres of the banned insurgent outfit PREPAK in connection with a series of hand grenade attacks on residential houses in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, officials said on June 30.

The arrests were made on June 29 following an investigation into an FIR registered at Porompat Police Station relating to a grenade attack on a residence at Brahmapur in Imphal East district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sorokhaibam Rohit Meitei alias Salai (24), Salam Yaiphaba Meitei alias Khajing (20) and one juvenile. They were apprehended from the Sawombung area under Lamlai Police Station.

According to police, investigations revealed that the accused had received a consignment of six hand grenades from their handler. Of these, five were allegedly hurled at different residential locations in Imphal East and Imphal West districts in recent incidents.

Police recovered the remaining grenade along with two scooters allegedly used by the accused to carry out the attacks.

In a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Sanjenlok area under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district.

The recovered items include one AK rifle, one 9 mm pistol, one country-made carbine, 19 No. 36 hand grenades, two SLR tube launchers, 15 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, seven .303 HD cartridges, six .303 blank cartridges, 10 detonators and nine magazines of various firearms.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the source of the recovered weapons and explosives.

