Manipur police arrest three PREPAK cadres in Imphal West and Thoubal operations

Manipur security forces arrested three active cadres of the proscribed outfit PREPAK in separate operations across Imphal West and Thoubal districts over two days, officials said.

A husband-and-wife duo linked to PREPAK (G-5 faction) was picked up on December 29 from their locality under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Konthoujam Chaoba Meitei, also known as Punshiba (46), a resident of Sagolband Tera Khuraijam Leikai, and his wife Kongthoujam (O) Sharmila Leima, also known as Nanao (43). A mobile phone was seized from the possession of the husband during the arrest.

In a separate operation carried out a day earlier, an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) was apprehended along National Highway-102 near the District Hospital gate under Thoubal police station limits.

The arrested person was identified as Chandam Chandramani Singh, also known as Ghambir or Tamyanganba (49), a resident of Lairenkabi Maning Leikai in Imphal West district. Security personnel recovered a mobile phone along with a SIM card from him.

Officials said the arrests form part of intensified measures to curb extortion and militant activities in the state. Further investigation is in progress.