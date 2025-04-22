Manipur Police arrested three active members of the proscribed militant organisation PREPAK (Pro) on April 21, at Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok in Imphal East District, authorities confirmed today.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nongthombam Maingou Singh (33), Nongthombam Mohen Singh (45), and Keisham Sana Leima, who also goes by the aliases Tamphasana and Lingjel (40).

According to police reports, the three suspects were involved in the kidnapping of two individuals near Naorem Birahari College in Khundrakpam. The victims were later safely rescued by police forces. The kidnappings were reportedly carried out with the intent of extracting ransom payments.

During the arrest, police recovered several items from the suspects: One .32 caliber pistol with a magazine loaded with five rounds, six mobile handsets, one black waist belt, and two two-wheeler vehicles.

This arrest comes just one day after security forces arrested another PREPAK member, identified as Khundrakpam Katho Singh (22), from Sawombung Thongkhong Awang Leikai in Imphal East District on April 20.