Manipur police arrest three PREPAK (Pro) militants in Imphal West

Manipur Police on July 22 arrested an active member of the banned militant outfit PREPAK (Pro) during an operation in Imphal West district.

The arrested individual, identified as Wangkhem Amarjit Meitei, 31, also known by aliases Tang and Lamyanba, was taken into custody from Chingmeirong Maning Leikai under Lamphel Police Station.

Based on information provided during interrogation, police later detained two more individuals suspected to be part of the same outfit.

They were identified as Laishram Pangamba Meitei, 31, alias Mexico, of Haorang Keirel Makha Leikai, and Khangenbam Ricky Meitei, 27, alias Yaiphaba, of Lamshang Taothong Ayungba Mamang Leikai. Both arrests were made from their respective residences in areas falling under the Lamshang Police Station, Imphal West.

During the operation, authorities seized two mobile phones and three wallets from the accused. Police officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the trio’s involvement in insurgent activities.