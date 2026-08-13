Manipur Police arrest three RPF/PLA cadres, one UNLF member in separate operations

Manipur police arrested three cadres of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in separate operations across Manipur on August 13, while another UNLF (Koireng) member wanted in a kidnapping and shooting case was arrested a day earlier.

Amom Ingocha Singh, 57, alias Chumthang, a resident of Wangoo Heinouyam Awang Leikai in Kakching district, was arrested from his residence on August 13, according to the security forces.

Another alleged RPF/PLA cadre, Ningthoujam Khema Meitei, 49, alias Inao, of Ningthouta Chandon Pokpi in Bishnupur district, was arrested from the Kakching Irumpal area under Kakching police station.

In a separate operation, a team of CDO-IW arrested Ningombam Ibomcha Meetei, 58, alias Biramangol, from his residence in Sagolband Mabudhou Mantri Leikai in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested Imliakum Longkumer, 46, from Longa village in Mokokchung, Nagaland, during frisking and checking at Khongnem Thana village under Senapati police station. Police recovered 37 soap cases weighing 446 grams and a Bolero vehicle from his possession.

The arrests come amid intensified security operations against insurgent groups and suspected members involved in criminal activities across the state.

On August 12, a team of CDO-BPR arrested alleged UNLF (Koireng) cadre Yumkhaibam Brojen, 51, from his locality at Sajirok Mayai Leikai in Imphal West. He was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and shooting case and was arrested under Patsoi police station.

Further investigation into the cases is underway.