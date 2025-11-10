Manipur police arrest three RPF/PLA militants in Imphal West

Manipur Police carried out two successful operations on November 9, arresting three active cadres of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) and two individuals involved in drug trafficking.

During the first operation, a team from Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West, apprehended three active members of the RPF/PLA from their respective residences.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chingangbam Ingomacha Singh alias Kishan (50) of Sanjenbam Awang Leikai, Ngangom Inaocha Singh alias James (49) of Lamsang Awang Leikai, and Huidrom Bhopen Singh alias Chingkhei (40) of Mana Ingkhol Mamang Leikai.

Police recovered three mobile phones and three Aadhaar cards from the suspects’ possession. Investigations are underway to ascertain their recent activities and possible involvement in subversive operations.

In a separate action, personnel from Porompat Police Station, Imphal East, detained Md. Salman Khan (35) of Kwakta Khuman, Moirang, Bishnupur district, and Md. Sahidur (51) of Ward No. 2, Bishnupur district, near JNIMS crossing.

From their possession, police seized approximately 2.3 kilograms of WY tablets, one Aadhaar card, two mobile phones, and a white Mahindra Scorpio (registration number AS12K-6496). The seizure marks another significant step in the ongoing drive against narcotics trafficking in the state.

Both cases are under further investigation to determine the wider networks connected to the arrested individuals.