Manipur Police arrest three with heroin worth over 1 kg in Kakching district

Manipur Police arrested three individuals from Wabagai Lamkhai Thongkha area under Kakching Police Station on Tuesday, August 19.



The arrested persons have been identified as Thinmai Kaisidindou Liangmei (53) of Taban village, Tamenglong district; Lunghipuiliu (37) of Kawalong, Tamenglong district; and Nanathongliu (42) of Makui, Kangpokpi district.



During the operation, police seized a significant haul of contraband, including 91 soap cases filled with heroin powder weighing approximately 1.12 kilograms. In addition, security personnel confiscated one Bolero vehicle, five mobile phones, and two Aadhaar cards from their possession.



Authorities have registered a case, and further investigation is underway to trace the network involved in the illegal drug trade.



Police sources confirmed that the arrests are part of intensified operations against drug trafficking in Manipur, which continues to serve as a transit point for narcotics smuggling.