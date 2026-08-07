Manipur police arrest truck driver after fatal Tiddim road hit-and-run

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in a road accident involving a commercial truck on Tiddim Road near Utlou Koubiliya Makhong, close to Imphal Airport, police said.

The accident occurred when truck NL-07-AA-5416, allegedly travelling at high speed and in a reckless manner, was involved in a fatal collision on the busy stretch of road. Preliminary investigation suggests that rash driving may have led to the accident.

Two victims died on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is being monitored by doctors, officials said.

The truck driver allegedly fled the scene following the accident. Police subsequently examined CCTV footage from cameras installed along Tiddim Road to trace the vehicle and reconstruct its movements before and after the collision.

The surveillance footage helped investigators identify and track the suspected driver, following which police arrested Kshetrimayum Toni Singh, 35, a resident of Huidrom Awang Leikai, Pungdongbam, under Lamlai Police Station.

Police said Singh is currently in custody and legal proceedings have been initiated. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is underway.

Following the incident, traffic authorities urged motorists to observe speed limits and exercise caution, particularly while travelling along major roads such as Tiddim Road, to prevent fatal accidents.