Manipur police arrested two alleged members of the KCP (Noyon) outfit during an intelligence-based operation in Imphal East District on Sunday, authorities reported.

The suspects, identified as Shagolshem Lemba Meitei (43) and Shagolshem Romen Meitei (40), both from Loushangkhong Makha Leikai, were detained near the Forest office at Sawombung Gate. Police seized a vehicle, two mobile phones, and two wallets during the arrest.

According to law enforcement officials, the men were allegedly involved in collecting funds for their organisation through extortion activities.

The arrests come as part of Manipur police's intensified efforts to combat extortion across the state, with extensive combing and search operations being conducted to apprehend individuals involved in such criminal activities.