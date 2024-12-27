The Manipur police arrested two active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) from Awang Wabagai Lamkhai, in Imphal West on December 26.

The duo were arrested in connection with extortion activities from various brick farms, schools, oil pumps of Pangei and Khongampat area and a Health Centre at Sekmai.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Imtiaz Khan (45) and Irengbam Gulapi Singh (43).

Moreover, the police also recovered a substantial amount of items from their possession.

- Two mobile handsets.

- Two wallets containing Rs 1100/- (one Aadhaar Card, one Pan Card and one Driving Licence).

- One two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, continuing their search operations and area domination exercises, the security forces in Manipur's fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts ensured movement of 186 and 234 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively.

They also took strict security measures in all vulnerable locations, and security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches.

A total of 108 Nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.