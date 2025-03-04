The Manipur police has arrested two active militants belonging to the banned outfit Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) from Pheidinga Crossing, in Imphal West district.

Acting on specific inputs, the personnel launched the operation leaidng to the arrests.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kharaijam Ronald Singh (37) and Takhellambam Surjit Sharma (39).

During the arrest, police recovered several items from their possession, including: two mobile handsets, a wallet containing a sum of Rs 130 and a four-wheeler vehicle.

The police are continuing their investigation into the activities of the arrested individuals.

Earlier, the police arrested two active cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party - (People's War Group) from the hilltop of Ngariyan Hill near Camphor Sungpham, Andro, in Imphal East district.