Manipur Police arrest two brothers linked to attacks on security forces

Two active members of the proscribed New Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district on September 15, following a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police.

According to the security forces, the arrests were made at Kongpal Kongkham Leikai based on intelligence received from the CRPF M&N Sector and corroborated by the CDO/IE and CDO/IW.

The arrested men have been identified as brothers Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei, alias Tomba, 27, and Sheleibam Jagatshyam Meitei, alias Ibungo, 35.

Security forces alleged that the two were involved in firing incidents targeting security personnel. They were linked to the firing on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Lamlong Bazar on August 22 and an attack on CRPF personnel at Khonghampat on September 10.

Their father, Sheleibam Yaima, had earlier been arrested in connection with the case involving the attack on CRPF personnel at Khonghampat, according to the security forces.

The joint team seized an AK-47 rifle along with 43 live rounds, a 9 mm pistol with three live rounds, a car, an auto-rickshaw and a scooter.

The arrests and seizures are part of ongoing security operations against armed groups in the state.