Manipur police arrest two drug peddlers, recover heroin and banned capsules

Manipur Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 540 grams of suspected heroin, also known as brown sugar, during an operation in Thoubal district on June 19.

The accused, identified as MM Mustakim (24) and Md Imtiyaz Ahmad (18), are residents of Irong Chesaba Mayai Leikai in Kakching district. They were apprehended from the Leishangthem Khong Manung area under Thoubal Police Station.

Police also seized a Maruti Suzuki A-Star bearing registration number MN-06LX-4506 from their possession. The suspected contraband and the vehicle have been taken into custody for further investigation.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces recovered 288 SP capsules from the residence of Md Sajid Khan (28) at Lilong Leihaokhong in Thoubal district.

The accused was not found at the location during the operation, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.