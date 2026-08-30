Manipur Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover weapons and explosives in Bishnupur

Bishnupur district police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered heroin, while a joint operation by police and security forces separately led to the seizure of a cache of firearms, grenades and improvised explosive devices on August 29.

During routine frisking and checking at Sericulture Training under Phougakchao Ithai police station, personnel intercepted two men and recovered five soap cases containing about 53 grams of Heroin No. 4, police said.

The arrested men were identified as 34-year-old Md Amir Khan of Kwakta Ward No. 3 and 33-year-old Md Bungo of Kwakta Pangal Lamkhai. A Suzuki Burgman Street 125cc two-wheeler was also seized.

In a separate operation, a combined team of Bishnupur district police and security forces recovered a range of weapons and explosives from Keipha Road Patton near a water supply pump.

The recovered items included a 9mm pistol with magazine, a .32 pistol with magazine, a country-made AK rifle with magazine, a country-made MP-9 with magazine, a country-made SBBL, and a country-made .22 rifle with magazine.

Security personnel also recovered two No. 36 hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition of various calibres and other accessories.

Further investigation is underway.