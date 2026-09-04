Manipur Police arrest two drug smugglers with 190 codeine bottles in Imphal East

Manipur Police arrested two men at Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East on September 3 and seized 190 bottles of codeine-based contraband, along with a car and two mobile phones.

The arrested men were identified as 24-year-old Md Afzal Khan and 24-year-old Md Zamir Ahamed, alias Athoiba. The arrests were made by the Chief of Defence Operations (CDO), Imphal East.

Police said the two had procured the contraband from Maram in Senapati district for ₹50,000 and were preparing to sell it for Rs 1 lakh.

A Maruti Suzuki Swift and two mobile phones were also seized during the operation.

The arrests come amid continued security operations against insurgent groups in the state. On September 1, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested four suspected insurgents during a joint search operation near Border Pillar 59 in the general area of Aivomjang village under Molcham police station in Chandel district.

Police identified the four as 19-year-old Thiyam Jotiraj Singh of Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district, 18-year-old Oinam Benarji Singh of Charangpat Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, 28-year-old Huidrom Rajesh Singh of Moirang Ngangkhalawai and 31-year-old Khundongbam Lemba Singh of Heirok Part-I in Thoubal district.

According to police, three of the men are suspected members of the United National Liberation Front (K), while Oinam Benarji Singh is suspected to be associated with the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive).

Mobile phones, 12,115 Myanmar kyat and Rs 10 were recovered from the four men, police said.