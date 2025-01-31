Manipur Police arrested two alleged members of the Volunteers Welfare Fund organisation during an anti-extortion operation in Imphal West District.

The suspects, identified as Yumlembam Khelen Singh, 40, and Huidrom Langambam Singh, 30, were arrested in the Sagolband Tera area while allegedly attempting to extort money from local residents.

Police recovered two mobile phones, a lock and key, and a demand note during the arrests. The suspects are believed to be active members of the organization's extortion network operating throughout the Imphal area.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces conducting searches in the Kakching District discovered a major weapons cache in the foothills of Chairel Khunou Hill. The arsenal included an assault rifle, a 5 kg improvised explosive device, multiple grenades, and tactical equipment.

The seizure, made near Wangoo Police Station, also yielded a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, smoke shells, tear gas grenades, and military gear including a bulletproof vest and helmet. These operations are part of ongoing security measures across Manipur's hill and valley districts.