Manipur police arrested two individuals for allegedly spreading rumours of a fake assault case on social media.

A video purportedly showing the assault and theft of 500 chicks in Phubala sparked widespread concern on social media.

The footage, which depicted individuals dressed in black forcibly taking the chicks, was investigated by Manipur Police, who have since confirmed the incident as a hoax.

Following the inquiry, police identified two individuals involved in fabricating the video: Iphamayum Ramijuddin, 30, and Heibokmayum Thoiba, 29, both from Kwakta, Ward No. 8. According to authorities, Ramijuddin confessed to concocting the story, while Thoiba recorded and uploaded the video to social media. Both men were subsequently detained, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

In tandem with addressing the viral misinformation, security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations across Manipur’s vulnerable hill and valley districts on November 4. The operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of weaponry and explosives from the Samukom area in Tengnoupal District. Items seized include two pistols, three Pompis (two large and one small), eight 7.62mm live rounds, two pistol rounds, nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs), eight HE Pompi grenades, two explosive material cakes, eight No. 36 hand grenades, and two walkie-talkies. Security officials are currently analyzing the origin and intended use of these arms, noting that such seizures underscore the ongoing risks faced in the region.

To further reinforce safety and maintain essential supply chains, security personnel monitored vehicle movements, securing the passage of 153 vehicles along the NH-37 and NH-2 highways. Security convoys escorted essential supplies through sensitive routes, ensuring that goods reached areas affected by instability.

Additionally, a heightened police presence was observed as 111 checkpoints were established across various districts, spanning both hills and valleys. Law enforcement detained six individuals at these checkpoints due to suspected violations, emphasizing the authorities' commitment to maintaining order amid escalating regional tensions.

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