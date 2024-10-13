The Manipur police, on October 12 arrested two individuals for involvement in extortion activities targeting various showrooms at Imphal.

The arrested duo who have been identified as Irungbam Nganba Meitei (34-years-old) and Haobijam Sanathoi Singh (18-years-old) are active members of PREPAK organisation.

The police also recovered two mobile handsets, one two-wheeler and a driving license.

Meanwhile, continuing efforts to maintain security in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state, the Manipur police conducted search operations and area domination exercises.

They ensured movement of 46 and 272 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively.

Moreover, the personnel ensured strict security measures in all vulnerable locations and provided security convoy in sensitive stretches aiming free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.