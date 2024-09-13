The Manipur Police arrested two individuals for suspected involvement in the ongoing protests at Thoubal district.

Acting on specific inputs, the police personnel on September 11 made the arrests from the southern side of Sanjenthong under Porompat PS, Imphal East District.

The individuals have been identified as Laishram Roshan Singh (26), a resident of Khangabok Tangkha Leikai and Moirangthem Bumbum Singh (21) of Khangabok Meisnam Leikai.

A live tear gas shell was also recovered from the accused.

In another operation, the police during a search operation and area domination exercise in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Churachandpur district's Shejang recovered one rocket 7.5 feet, one modified M-16 rifle, one large size country made mortar, ome medium size country made mortar, three medium bomb launcher, four bomb launcher, three bombs country made mortar.

Similarly, the personnel also ensured the movement of 262 and 95 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have also been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 110 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police detained 5 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.