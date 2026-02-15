Manipur Police arrest two for mobile thefts, cyber frauds in Senapati

Manipur Police on February 14 arrested two individuals allegedly involved in a series of mobile thefts, cyber frauds and related crimes across Senapati, Imphal and adjoining areas.



The accused have been identified as Linai Mercy (19) of Thingba Khunou village and Siipfiine (18) of Phuba Khuman village. Both were apprehended under the jurisdiction of Senapati Police Station in Senapati district.



In separate operations, security forces arrested two active female members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the general area between Sunrise Ground and Gate No. 2 near Moreh along the Indo-Myanmar border. The arrests were made under the Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.



The two have been identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) from Khoijuman Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district and Chongtham Hembaby (17) from Yumnam Huidrom Wangoi in Imphal West district.



In another operation, security forces apprehended an alleged extortionist identified as Sorokhaibam Ranjit Singh (41) of Chairel Makha Leikai in Kakching district. He is said to be an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) and was arrested from Khabam Lamkhai under Heingang Police Station. Two mobile handsets and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.



On the same day, another active member of PREPAK (Pro), Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), alias Borobi, from Seijang Makha Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested from Napetpalli under Lamlai Police Station. Security personnel recovered a .32 pistol with five live rounds, ten PREPAK (Pro) visiting cards, a Honda Activa scooter, Rs 600 in cash and a mobile phone from him.



Additionally, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) was arrested from his residence. The accused has been identified as Khetics Thongbam (19) of Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai in Imphal West district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered during the operation.



(Inputs from ANI)