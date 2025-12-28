Manipur police arrest two in Imphal East, seize pistol and ammunition

Manipur Police arrested two men in separate operations across Imphal East district on December 27, recovering a pistol, ammunition and related items from their residences.

Aribam Gunindro Sharma, 30, a resident of Haotan Thangjam Khunou under Heingang police station, was taken into custody after a search at his home. Police said 13 live ammunition rounds of different calibres and three empty 12-bore cartridge cases were recovered during the operation.

In another arrest on the same day, police detained Rebanta Kshetrimayum, 49, from Pangei Lairam Mapan, also under the jurisdiction of Heingang police station.

A search of his residence led to the seizure of a Pietro Beretta 9 mm pistol with a magazine, 18 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a holster and a mobile phone.

Police said further investigation is underway.