Manipur Police made a drug seizure on Thursday, arresting two men at Winger parking in North AOC area under Imphal Police Station limits with over 130 grams of suspected heroin.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aziz Khan, 22, from Lilong Chingkham Makha Dam Makha in Thoubal District, and Kh. Sagir Khan, 24, from Thoubal Kiyam Leitanpok, also in Thoubal District.

During the operation conducted on May 29, police recovered 36 grams and 98 grams of suspected heroin stored in separate envelopes from the duo's possession. The total seizure amounts to 134 grams of the contraband substance.

Apart from the drugs, authorities also confiscated four bags, two mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, and ATM cards from the suspects.

The arrest took place in Imphal West District, highlighting ongoing police efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region. Both suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue.