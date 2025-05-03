The Manipur police arrested two individuals involved in criminal activities, via two separate operations conducted on the same day, May 2.

In the first incident, a person identified as Chongtham Ebungo Singh (20), a resident of Lamboikhongnangkhong, Imphal West, was detained from the Jama Masjid area in Thoubal district.

He was found in possession of a Maruti Wagon R that had been reported stolen earlier the same day from the Thangmeiband area, Imphal West.

Following verification, the vehicle was confirmed as stolen, leading to Singh’s formal arrest and seizure of the car. A complaint regarding the theft had already been lodged at Imphal Police Station.

In a separate case, police arrested an alleged illegal arms smuggler near Bazar India Shopping Mall in Chingmeirong under Imphal Police Station.

The accused, Konsam Romeo Singh (50) of Sawombung Maniyaiskul, Imphal East, was found in possession of a 9 mm pistol with a loaded magazine containing 10 rounds, a mobile phone, an ID card, and Rs 330 in cash. He was taken into custody and further investigation is underway.