The Manipur Police arrested two individuals in separate incidents for involvement in extortion activities.

The personnel, on August 31 arrested one person, identified as Chabungbam Bishworjit Singh (28) for extorting money from vehicles from Old Cachar Road, Bishnupur District.

Singh was extorting money in the name of 'ULF Entry Tax'.

The police recovered a challan booklet from his possession which Singh was using for monetary demands from the public. The booklet charged Rs 500 for four wheelers and light heavy vehicles and Rs 2000 for heavy vehicles.

In another incident, the Manipur police on the same day arrested one active cadre of UPPK (faction of PREPAK) from Thamnapokpi, Bishnupur District.

The individual has been identified as Nameirakpam Ningthou Meitei (42).

He was arrested for involvement in monetary demands and extortion from the public.

From his possession the personnel recovered three mobile handsets, Rs 10,000 in cash and one four-wheeler vehicle.