Manipur police arrest two insurgent cadres in separate operations in Imphal East, West

Manipur security forces arrested two active cadres of proscribed insurgent outfits in separate counter-insurgency operations in Imphal East and Imphal West on October 8, over their alleged involvement in sheltering militants and extortion.

In the first operation, a joint team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CDO), Imphal East, and security forces arrested Haorongbam Lukhoi Singh, alias Solendro, 34, from Chingarel Tejpur under Lamlai police station in Imphal East.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the team apprehended the alleged active cadre of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). He was accused of providing shelter to members of the outfit and collecting extortion money from the public to fund its activities.

In a separate operation, a joint team of CDO, Imphal East, and Central security forces arrested Chanambam Tomba Singh, alias Francish and Angou, 46, from Taothong Lamkhai under Lamsang police station in Imphal West.

The alleged active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG) was arrested based on specific intelligence inputs. He was suspected of extorting money from shops in Singjamei, Canchipur, Kakwa, Mantripukhri and the RIMS Road area.