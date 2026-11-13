Security forces arrested two active insurgent cadres belonging to separate banned outfits and seized 745 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup in three separate operations in Manipur on November 12.

In the first operation, a joint team of the Imphal West Commando unit and 31 Assam Rifles arrested a 58-year-old active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) from Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong Leikai in Imphal West district.

The arrested person was identified as Hawaibam Lakhamon, alias Tamocha. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities and was found in possession of a .45 pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition. The weapon and ammunition were seized during the operation.

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Imphal West Commando unit and 33 Assam Rifles arrested a 46-year-old active cadre of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) (PREPAK-Pro) from Haoreibi Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.

The arrested cadre was identified as Sandham Gandhi Meitei, alias Ningjaba. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Meanwhile, a team of the Bishnupur Commando unit seized 745 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup during routine vehicle checking at Ithai Khunou Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district.

The team intercepted a suspicious red Maruti Swift car and arrested its occupant, identified as 29-year-old Md Waris of Kwakta Bazar Ward No. 6. He was subsequently handed over to Kumbi police station for further legal action.