Manipur police arrest two insurgents in separate operations

Manipur Police arrested two active insurgents in separate operations in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts on September 19.

The CDO Bishnupur arrested Kangabam Albert Meitei alias Amuba, 20, an active member of the RPF/PLA, from Phoijing Makha Leikai. He is the son of K Rameshwor Singh.

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Special CDO Unit and 10 Assam Rifles arrested Namoijam Boboi Mangang, 39, an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), from near Gate 1 of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Lamphel.

Mangang, son of N Meipak Singh, is a resident of Haorang Khunou Warok Sabal in Imphal West district. He was arrested under the jurisdiction of Lamphel police station.