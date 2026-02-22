Manipur police arrest two KCP cadres in Imphal West

Manipur Police on February 21 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PSC) from his residence at Takyel Khongbal, Lane No. 21, under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

The accused has been identified as Jany Kangjam alias Japan (23). Officials said a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized during the operation.

On the same day, Manipur Police apprehended another active cadre linked to KCP (PWG) from the Minuthong area under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. Police described him as an extortionist involved in unlawful collection activities.

The arrested individual, identified as Puyam Sindur Singh alias Chalamba (43), is a resident of Moirangkhunou Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district and was currently staying at Langol Ningthou Leikai in Imphal West district. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.