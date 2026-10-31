Two active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Nongdrenkhomba) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district on October 29 for their suspected involvement in the kidnapping of a woman from Top Awang Leikai on September 3.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by Imphal East Police Commandos and the 31 Assam Rifles.

The arrested persons have been identified as Phanjoubam Thoiba Mangang, alias Pari and Malemnganba, 28, a resident of Thongju Part-II in Imphal East, and Longjam Indrasen Singh, alias Chinglemba, 28, of Kiyamgei Awang Leikai in the same district.

During the operation, security personnel seized a .32-calibre pistol with four live rounds of ammunition and a Maruti Suzuki A-Star car.

The two men are suspected of involvement in the September 3 kidnapping. Further investigation is expected to establish their alleged roles in the case and determine whether others were involved.

The arrests come amid continued security operations against armed groups in Manipur.