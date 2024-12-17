Manipur Police arrested two cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP (PWG)] in Kakching Ching Kakpham area on December 16. The individuals have been identified as Lisham Premananda Meitei, alias Poirei (45), and James Ningthoujam (44).

During the operation, police recovered three mobile phones and a four-wheeler vehicle from their possession.

The arrests follow an intensified crackdown in the region after the killing of two non-locals at Keirak on December 14.

In a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police apprehended another active KCP (PWG) cadre, Irengbam Rameshwar Singh (48), from the Kakching Lamkhai area under the Kakching Police Station.