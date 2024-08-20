Two suspected members of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested by security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district on August 19.

The arrest took place in Leirongthel Pitra village, where authorities arrested Chanam Pritam Singh, also known as Thoungamba, and Sanabam Ibungo Meitei, alias Langamba. Both suspects are 20 years old.

During the operation, security personnel seized several items, including two pistols with magazines, nine rounds of live ammunition, and three mobile phones. Further, Rs 6,000 in cash and a two-wheeler were confiscated.

In a subsequent search on the same day in S. Nabil Village, Churachandpur District, 67 Improvised Mortar shells, 25 fuse primers, and nine other miscellaneous items were recovered.