Manipur Police have successfully apprehended two alleged recruiters for the proscribed Communist Party outfit KCP(PWG), marking a significant blow to the underground organisation's expansion efforts.

The suspects, Meishnam Bungomacha Singh and Tekcham Ibomcha Singh, were captured on March 24, in a strategic operation conducted in the Gorchuk area of Guwahati, Assam. Law enforcement authorities formally arrested the duo in connection with an FIR case registered at Andro Police Station in Imphal East District.

Investigators revealed that the arrested individuals played a critical role in recruiting youth into the ranks of KCP(PWG), a banned communist insurgent group.

Their arrest comes in the wake of a previous operation on March 15, where four extortionists belonging to the same outfit were nabbed with arms and ammunition in Andro. Notably, two of those previously arrested were reportedly recruited by the recently apprehended suspects.

In a separate but related development on March 23, Manipur Police arrested two additional KCP(PWG) cadres - Sarangthem Dinesh (26) and Sanasam Malemnganbi Chanu (23) - during an anti-extortion drive at Wangoi Laxmi Bazar in Imphal West District. The operation resulted in the seizure of a two-wheeler and a mobile handset.