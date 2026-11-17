Manipur Police have arrested two active cadres of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), allegedly involved in extortion activities, from New Checkon in Imphal East district.

The arrests were made on November 15 by a joint team of Imphal East CDO and the 28 Madras Regiment under the jurisdiction of Porompat police station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Laishram Homen Singh alias Korou (45) of Khongman Mangjil Mamang Sapam Leirak and Moirangthem Roben Singh alias Roshan (54) of Wangoo Mamang Sabal in Kakching district, who was residing at New Checkon.

Security personnel recovered three pistols, three magazines, 18 rounds of ammunition, a fake arms licence and other items from their possession.

The arrests come amid another crackdown on alleged extortion activities in the state. Bishnupur district police on November 16 arrested four persons for allegedly extorting money from vehicles transporting vegetables near Ngangkhalawai Power Station.

Police recovered the allegedly extorted amount, a Maruti Swift Dzire car and four mobile phones in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.