Manipur police arrest two men in separate seizures of psychotropic drugs and liquor

Security forces arrested a 29-year-old man and recovered a large consignment of psychotropic tablets in Manipur on December 24, marking a significant seizure in the state’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics.

Ilaj Ali Laskar, a resident of Lalpani in Cachar district of Assam, was arrested from the Chandrapur area under Jiribam police station in Jiribam district.

Officials said 1,60,000 psychotropic tablets engraved with “WY/R”, weighing about 18.6 kg, were recovered from his possession. A truck bearing registration number AS24 AC-3721, allegedly used to transport the contraband, was also seized.

In a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police arrested Laishram Rajib Singh, 37, from the Korsantabi area under Sugnu police station in Kakching district. Singh, a resident of Jiri Kalinagar Part-3, was found in possession of a large quantity of liquor, including 84 bottles of 500 ml beer of various brands, 96 bottles of Old Monk (180 ml), 72 bottles of Old Monk (375 ml), and 24 bottles of Iconiq White (375 ml). A four-wheeler allegedly used in connection with the offence was also seized.

Police said further investigation is underway in both cases to trace possible links to organised networks involved in the illegal transport and distribution of contraband.