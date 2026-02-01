Manipur police arrest two militant cadres in separate operations, firearm seized

Police in Manipur arrested a suspected militant and recovered a loaded pistol during operations targeting insurgent groups across two districts this week.

Lamginlal Chongloi, 36, identified as a Sergeant Major with the Kuki Revolutionary Army, was detained on January 29 near the Saikul-KMC bridge in Kangpokpi district. Officers recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine and three live rounds during the arrest.

The operation came a day before security forces apprehended Nameirakpam Roshan Singh, 25, at his residence in Langthabal Ningombam on January 30.

Authorities identified Singh as an active member of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak.

In a separate operation on January 30, 2026, security forces arrested Houlim Tongkhokai Mate, 33, from Tengnoupal under the Tengnoupal police station in Tengnoupal district.

From his possession, officials seized approximately 8.3 kg of Wy tablets, a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R bearing registration number WB 06 J3605, a smartphone, and identity documents, including an Aadhaar card and a voter ID card.

Authorities said the arrests highlight the continuing challenges posed by insurgent activity and narcotics trafficking in the state, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain possible links and wider networks.