Manipur police arrest two militant operatives in coordinated crackdown

Manipur police have arrested two active members of proscribed insurgent groups during separate operations across Imphal East and Kakching districts, officials announced on December 20.

Authorities arrested Konthoujam Priyoranjan Meitei, 21, from Mahabali Kabui Khul under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. The suspect, identified as an active cadre of PREPAK (G-5), allegedly engaged in extortion and recruitment activities for the banned outfit. A mobile phone was seized during his detention. Meitei is a resident of Angtha Mayai Leikai in the same district.

In a related operation on December 19, police apprehended Thokchom Momocha Meitei, also known as Lamngakpa, 28, from the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching police station. The arrested individual, originally from Nongada Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, reportedly served as an active member of KCP (MFL).

Security forces also recovered a substantial cache of explosives and ammunition on December 20 during searches at Monglham Base and surrounding foothill areas under Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district. The haul included an improvised explosive device weighing approximately 9 kilograms, three live 12-bore rounds, and 13 fired cartridge cases of various calibres.