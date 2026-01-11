Manipur police arrest two militants after spate of shootings across Imphal

Manipur Police have arrested two senior cadres of the banned militant outfit KCP (Noyon) following a coordinated shooting attack at three locations in Imphal West district on January 9.

The arrests came after investigators analysed CCTV footage from the crime scenes at Langjing Achouba, Ghari and Sangaiprou, which helped establish the identities of the suspects.

Police detained Khaidem Ranjit, 65, from his residence at Sagolband Moirang Hanuba and Sanasam Biramangol, 63, from Phumlou on January 10. Authorities recovered an M-20 pistol with live ammunition used in the attacks, along with three motorcycles and a mobile phone.

The two men are allegedly linked to at least eight separate shooting incidents, including an earlier attack on the residence of Dr Loken at Uripok in Imphal West.

In a separate development, security forces conducting operations in Kangpokpi district's Awlmun village on January 10 recovered a substantial weapons cache. The haul included an AK-47 rifle, six other firearms, four improvised mortars, two hand grenades, 38 rounds of ammunition, and military-grade equipment such as combat clothing and a hand-held radio set.

Additional recoveries were made the same day in other districts. Security personnel found a suspected locally manufactured weapon during long-range patrols near Monghlam in Imphal East district, whilst a single-barreled rifle was seized from the Siden and Changpikot villages area in Churachandpur district.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the shooting incidents and weapons recoveries remain ongoing.