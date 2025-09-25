Manipur police arrest two militants, arms smuggler; IED components recovered

Manipur police conducted coordinated operations across three districts on September 24, resulting in the arrest of three individuals linked to banned militant organisations and the recovery of weapons and explosive materials.

The most significant arrest involved Kangjam Rakesh Singh, a 48-year-old arms smuggler from Brahmapur Bamon Leikai in Imphal East. Security forces apprehended Singh at Moirangkhom Old Thumbuthong Makhong and recovered a loaded 9mm pistol with live ammunition, highlighting the active arms trafficking network operating in the region.

Two active militants were also detained during separate operations. Naorem Abinash Singh, 19, identified as a PREPAK cadre, was arrested near BT Park in Imphal West district. Police discovered he had recently extorted Rs 5,000 from a resident in the Kakching area.

Meanwhile, Salam Kipjen Singh, 45, an RPF/PLA operative, was captured in the Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur district along with his motorcycle and communication devices.

The operations revealed evidence of bomb-making activities when authorities recovered significant quantities of IED components from the Kaibung area in Kakching district. The seized materials included 470 grams of TNT explosive, an electric detonator, metal containers, splinters, and other bomb-making equipment weighing several kilograms.

These arrests come amid heightened security concerns in Manipur, where various militant groups continue to operate despite ongoing peace efforts. The recovery of both sophisticated weapons and explosive materials suggests these organisations maintain active operational capabilities.

Police officials seized mobile phones, SIM cards, and other communication equipment from all three suspects, which may provide crucial intelligence about wider militant networks operating across the state's districts.