Manipur police arrest two militants from banned outfits, seize major arms cache

Manipur police have arrested three militants from banned organisations and recovered a significant cache of weapons across multiple operations in Manipur over two days, dealing a major blow to insurgent activities in the region.

The arrests targeted active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), two prominent insurgent groups operating in the state.

On August 26, forces apprehended Suraj Oinam, also known by aliases Chingkhomba and Abungo, a 23-year-old active cadre of KCP-PWG. The arrest took place in the Canchipur area under Singjamei Police Station jurisdiction in Imphal West district. Oinam, originally from Singjamei Oinam Thingel, was reportedly staying at Lamshang Mayai Leikai.

The following day, security personnel arrested Sarangthem Ibomcha Meitei, operating under the alias Luwangba, from his residence at Itham Wangma Mayai Leikai. The 22-year-old KYKL member was taken into custody under Thoubal Dam Police Station limits in Imphal East district, with officials recovering a mobile phone from his possession.

In a separate operation targeting criminal networks, forces arrested V Shiva, also known as Ishwar Pandey, a 36-year-old resident of Moreh Ward 4. Authorities linked him to extensive extortion activities targeting goods transporters, businessmen and commercial establishments, along with arms smuggling operations supplying weapons to criminal elements in the Moreh area.

The operations coincided with major weapons recoveries that revealed the scale of militant armament in the region. Security forces discovered a substantial arsenal in jungle areas between Maohing and Changoubung villages under Kangpokpi Police Station on August 27.

The recovered cache included high-powered weapons such as US-made M16 rifles with magazines and ammunition, looted .303 rifles, light machine gun components, multiple pistols including US-made variants, and improvised explosive devices. Officials also seized communication equipment including radio sets and protective gear.

Additional weapons recoveries occurred in Khongnangpokpi area under Sekmai Police Station and near Kotzim village under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, yielding locally-made firearms, grenades, carbines and improvised mortars.