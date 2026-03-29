Manipur police arrest two militants in coordinated crackdown across districts

Manipur Police, along with security forces, arrested three militants belonging to different proscribed groups in a series of operations carried out across the state over two days, officials said on March 29.

An active cadre of the proscribed UPPK group, Kharibam Boynao Meitei alias Lamngakpa (32), was apprehended from his residence in Ishingthembi Mapal Leikai under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East district on March 28.

On the same day, Thokchom Kheljit Meitei alias Canny (48), a cadre of the RPF/PLA, was arrested from Hapta Kangjeibung area under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Earlier on March 27, Moirangthem Bijen Singh (55) was arrested from Dibong Awang Leikai in Jiribam district. Security forces recovered two hand grenades and five rounds of ammunition of different calibres from him.

In a separate operation, Md. Sanajaoba (30) was arrested from Porompat Ayangpalli Road under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. Three locally made firearms along with two magazines were seized from his possession.

Additionally, two exploded 81 mm mortar shells were recovered from Matijang and Phuoljang villages under Churachandpur police station in Churachandpur district during area searches.

Officials said further investigation is underway as part of continued efforts to curb insurgent activity and illegal arms circulation in the state.