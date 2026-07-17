Manipur Police arrest two militants in separate operations, seize pistol and cash

Manipur Police, along with security forces, arrested two militants in separate operations carried out across Bishnupur and Thoubal districts on July 16, officials said.

In the first operation, security personnel arrested a suspected cadre of the Manipur Peoples Defence Force (MPDF), identified as Khundrakpam Boynao Meitei (25), a resident of Khangabok Leipat Leikai in Thoubal district. He was apprehended from the Ningthoukhong Loktak Project area in Bishnupur district.

During the operation, police recovered a .32 calibre pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with five live rounds. A cash amount of Rs 1 lakh was also seized from his possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), or KCP (PWG), identified as Tourangbam David Singh alias Sanamba (24). He was apprehended from his residence at Wangjing Bazar Lamding Laishram Leikai under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district.

Police said the arrests were made as part of ongoing security operations against insurgent groups operating in the state. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the activities and network of the arrested individuals.