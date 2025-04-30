Manipur police arrest two militants involved in regional extortion operations
Manipur police arrest two militants in an anti-extortion operation.
Manipur police arrested two militants linked to separate factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) on April 29, according to official reports.
Officers from Bishnupur Police Station detained 28-year-old Khomdram Ranjita Devi, also known as Ichan, in Kwaksiphai. Authorities identified her as an active member of KCP's PWG faction.
Police confiscated a mobile phone during the arrest and stated she was involved in extortion targeting local businesses, shopkeepers, and residents in the Thoubal area.
In a separate operation, police arrested 23-year-old Yumkhaibam Ronaldo Meitei near the Forest Office Gate in Sekmai Bazaar, Imphal West District.
Officials identified Meitei as an operative of the KCP (Noyon) faction and a resident of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai Maning Leirak in Imphal East District. Officers also seized a mobile phone during this arrest.
Both suspects face allegations of involvement in organised extortion activities across the region. Authorities continue investigating potential connections to broader militant networks operating in Manipur.
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