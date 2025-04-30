Manipur police arrested two militants linked to separate factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) on April 29, according to official reports.

Officers from Bishnupur Police Station detained 28-year-old Khomdram Ranjita Devi, also known as Ichan, in Kwaksiphai. Authorities identified her as an active member of KCP's PWG faction.

Police confiscated a mobile phone during the arrest and stated she was involved in extortion targeting local businesses, shopkeepers, and residents in the Thoubal area.

In a separate operation, police arrested 23-year-old Yumkhaibam Ronaldo Meitei near the Forest Office Gate in Sekmai Bazaar, Imphal West District.

Officials identified Meitei as an operative of the KCP (Noyon) faction and a resident of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai Maning Leirak in Imphal East District. Officers also seized a mobile phone during this arrest.

Both suspects face allegations of involvement in organised extortion activities across the region. Authorities continue investigating potential connections to broader militant networks operating in Manipur.