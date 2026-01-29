Manipur police arrest two militants, recover stolen vehicle in Imphal

Manipur Police arrested two militants linked to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) and recovered a stolen two-wheeler in separate operations across Imphal on January 28, officials said.

One of the arrests was made in Imphal East district, where security forces apprehended Nongthombam Isingchaoba Singh (19), also known as Kondum, from Kongba Laishram Leikai Heinoubon under Porompat police station.

He is a resident of Wangkhei Wangkheimayum Leirak and has been identified as an active cadre of KCP (City Meitei).

In Imphal West district, police arrested another alleged KCP (City Meitei) cadre, Longjam Nelson Singh (22), also known as Thoiba, from Thangmeiband Hijam Dewan Leikai under Lamphel police station.

In a separate action the same day, police arrested two suspected vehicle lifters from the Kanglapat area under the Imphal police station. The accused were identified as I.K. Robert (24) of Awang Khunou Mayai Leikai and Md. Tomba (24) of Yairipok Phouden.

A red TVS Centra motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01-AA-4095, reported stolen earlier in the day from the Kakhulong area, was recovered from their possession.

Further investigation is underway.