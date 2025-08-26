Manipur police arrest two militants, seize major weapons cache in coordinated operations

Manipur police arrested two active militants from banned insurgent groups during anti-terrorism operations across Manipur between August 24-25, dealing significant blows to underground networks operating in the region.

The arrests targeted key operatives from the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) and People's Liberation Army, both proscribed organisations involved in extortion and armed activities against civilians.

Oinam Somenchandra Singh, a 41-year-old KCP (PWG) cadre operating under multiple aliases including Macha, Langamba, and Moirangjao, was arrested on August 24 at Taothong Khunou under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district. Forces recovered a pistol with magazine from his possession during the operation.

Singh had been actively involved in extortion rackets targeting shopkeepers and civilians across the valley areas, with security sources indicating his arrest disrupts ongoing intimidation campaigns against local businesses.

The same day, forces apprehended Phanjoubam Ramanada Singh, a 23-year-old People's Liberation Army militant known by aliases Tiger and Panamba. He was detained at Huikap Makha Leikai under the Andro police station in Imphal East district, with a mobile phone and SIM card seized during his arrest.

The operations culminated on August 25 with a major weapons recovery in Singtom village under Sugnu police station in Kakching district. Forces uncovered a substantial arms cache, including an INSAS rifle, bolt-action rifle, two 51mm mortars, and seven improvised explosive devices.

The stockpile also contained four Pompi launchers, 56 live rounds of various calibres, tear smoke shells, tactical equipment, and communication devices. Security experts consider the recovery significant due to the presence of multiple IEDs, which pose serious threats to civilian populations.