Manipur police arrested two individuals in connection with a viral video, where a masked person threatened the state forces, particularly the Commando personnel, for arresting village volunteers.

The police, on February 22, arrested Moirangthem Thoiba (36) from Thamnapokpi under Moirang-PS, Bishnupur District. He is an active member of KCP (City Meitei) and a deserter from the PLA.

Following his arrest, the police arrested another individual, Saikhom Lemburs Singh (31) from Imphal East District, who made the threatening video. Lemba, a cadre of KCP (City Meitei), has been involved in extortion and purchasing illegal arms for anti-social activities.

Authorities recovered one mobile phone and one ID card from his possession.

The Manipur Police have issued a strong warning that anyone making, sharing, or circulating such unfounded threats against law enforcement or security forces, who are lawfully performing their duties, will face severe legal consequences.

"It is hereby cautioned/ warned that anybody who makes/ shares/ circulates any such unfounded threats against police or security forces who are lawfully discharging their duties shall be strictly dealt with lawfully and have serious legal consequences," the Manipur police wrote on X.