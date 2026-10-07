Manipur Police arrest two PLA militants in Imphal, seize scooter

The two accused were identified as Maibam Arun alias Uru Singh, 50, of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai in Imphal East, and Wahengbam Bimol alias Mani alias Luwang Meitei, 26, of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West.

The duo were arrested from Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai, Imphal West, along with a Honda Activa scooter.

In a separate operation the same day, Churachandpur district police arrested two persons from Koite village along Tedim Road and recovered suspected brown sugar from their possession.

The accused were identified as Lettinthang Vaiphei, 21, of Aishi Village in Kamjong district, and Lungoulen Haokip, 33, of Tuikong Village in Chandel district.

Police recovered 30 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing approximately 373 grams from the two accused. A silver Ford EcoSport bearing registration number DL-1CT-4953 was also seized.

Further investigation into both cases is underway.