Manipur Police made significant strides in cracking down on criminal activities with the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

On July 13, 2024, Manipur Police apprehended Yambem Gulshan (27) and Philem Jenan Singh (32) from Sangaiporou in Imphal West District. The duo was involved in the theft of an unregistered vehicle. Upon their arrest, authorities seized a .45 pistol with 19 live rounds and two magazines, as well as a 9 mm pistol with 13 live rounds and a magazine.

The operation follows another major breakthrough on July 12, 2024. In response to a shooting incident involving unknown miscreants along the Lamphel Sanakeithel road, Manipur Police conducted special operations at Khuyathong Polem Leikai and Nagamapal areas of Imphal West. During the raids, police recovered one Excalibur Rifle (7.62 mm AR GHAATAK) without a magazine, one MA-3 MK-II Rifle with a magazine loaded with 14 live rounds, two four-wheeler vehicles, and one two-wheeler vehicle.