Manipur police arrest two, seize over 2.7 kg brown sugar in separate operations

Manipur police arrested two people and seized more than 2.7 kg of suspected brown sugar in two separate anti-narcotics operations in the state on August 26.

Acting on intelligence, a joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Imphal East District Police, CRPF and Kangpokpi District Police conducted an operation at Khoiren Tampak, Motbung, under Gamnom Saparmeina police station in Kangpokpi district.

The team arrested 32-year-old Paocha Kipgen, a resident of Phoibih village in Motbung. Around 2.35 kg of suspected brown sugar was recovered during the operation, along with a Bajaj diesel auto bearing registration number MN03W1971 and a mobile phone.

In a separate operation the same day, a combined team of Senapati Police's Special Operations Team, D-78 CRPF, QAT B-109 and 16 Assam Rifles conducted frisking and checking at T Khullen Naka Check Post.

The team arrested 23-year-old Muhammad Safiqur Rahaman, son of Muhammad Riyajuddin, from Lilong Haoreibi Turul Ahanbi in Thoubal district.

Officials said 27 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, weighing around 360 grams in total, were seized from his possession. An Omni vehicle bearing registration number WB 64T 7355 was also recovered.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of approximately 2.71 kg of suspected brown sugar, besides the two vehicles and a mobile phone. Further investigation is underway.